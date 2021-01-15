Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.88

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.88 and last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 1107302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.67.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

