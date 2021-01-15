Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Canopy Rivers stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,885. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.