Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Buys C$18,400.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,160,850.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 65,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,950.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Christopher James Berlet purchased 3,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$660.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Christopher James Berlet acquired 15,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

CDA stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46.

About Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.