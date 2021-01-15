CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 77720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The stock has a market cap of C$571.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

