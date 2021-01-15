CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CWXZF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWXZF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

