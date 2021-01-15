Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.