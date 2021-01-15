Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Insider Robin Archibald Purchases 256 Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald bought 256 shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99).

LON CGT opened at GBX 4,700 ($61.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,659.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,542.78. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,750 ($62.06). The company has a market capitalization of £605.79 million and a PE ratio of 28.09.

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

