Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$37.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.77. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last 90 days.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.