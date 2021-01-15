Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

