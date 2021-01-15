Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.50. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 106,268 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

