Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 428,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

