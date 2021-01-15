Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,310 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 425,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,067. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

