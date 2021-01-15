Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,508 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 705,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 271,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

