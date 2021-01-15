Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CJ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a market cap of C$121.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.86.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

