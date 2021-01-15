Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.05.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

