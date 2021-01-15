CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 5.8%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 1,685,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,219,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $623.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,436,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,516,504 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $21,734,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarParts.com by 235.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 58.2% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

