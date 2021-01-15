Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

