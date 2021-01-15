Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.