CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Up 8.7%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. 1,151,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 481,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

