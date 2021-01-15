Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,256,100 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,561.0 days.

CWQXF opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

CWQXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.