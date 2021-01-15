Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 12,113 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $75.62 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -444.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

