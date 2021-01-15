Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

CTLT opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

