Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

