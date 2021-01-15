Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.