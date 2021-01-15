CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $52.67 Average PT from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

