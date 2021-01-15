CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

