CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Downgraded to Sell at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDHSF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Thursday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

