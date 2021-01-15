CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $182,905.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00055508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00431659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.95 or 0.04129453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

