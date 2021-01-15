Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

