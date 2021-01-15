Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$11.00 target price from analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.24.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.93. 3,445,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,345. The stock has a market cap of C$16.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.53.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

