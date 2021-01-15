Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.24.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,262. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

