Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 14775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Centamin plc (CEE.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34.

About Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.