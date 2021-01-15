Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.65.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

