CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Buys C$49,302.15 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 7,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$9,045.00.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$396.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.