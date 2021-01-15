Chad M. Cohen Sells 75,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $66.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

