CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$18.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.