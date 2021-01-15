Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

