Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $286.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

