Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $365.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

