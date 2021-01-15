Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,730.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,611.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.