Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 183,758 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 95.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 182,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $137.14 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $140.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.