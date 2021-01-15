Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.96. 40,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.