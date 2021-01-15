Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 733047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

