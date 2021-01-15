Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

