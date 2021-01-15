Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

NYSE:CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

