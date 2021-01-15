Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $76.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $113.15 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

