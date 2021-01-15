Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $5.38

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $170.73 million and $832,522.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00013896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

