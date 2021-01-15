China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

