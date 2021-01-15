China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Shares of DL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917. China Distance Education has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that China Distance Education will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

