China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.